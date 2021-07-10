In Pictures: Flags fly for England as anticipation builds

Euro 2020

With just a day to go until England take to the pitch at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, the anticipation is growing across the nation.

Flag makers have been working “through the night” to keep up with the surging demand for England-themed paraphernalia.

Benny Elcock, with his dog Reggie, stands in front of his house in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Kirby Estate, in Bermondsey, south London, is decorated with flags (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ross MacDonald adjusts the bunting outside his home in Towfield Court, Feltham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It’s not just residential addresses that have taken to the red and white theme.

Noel Barton has run with the theme at his store VIP Beds in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Even the famous front door of 10 Downing Street was bedecked with England flag bunting (Aaron Chown/PA)

The final is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time. However, if it goes to extra time and possibly a penalty shootout, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.

In response to the anticipated celebrations or commiserations, employers and school heads are considering allowing staff and pupils to enjoy a lie-in the morning after the game. A number of schools have already said they will allow pupils to start later on Monday if they want to.

Westminster Abbey choristers take a break from school lessons to play football in the cloisters of the famous London cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Noah Butterworth (left) and Harry Chamberlain on Wales Street in Oldham, renamed England Street by residents ahead of the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

A victory against Italy at Wembley would be the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the famous 1966 World Cup triumph.

England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stands on top of a pod on the London Eye looking towards Wembley Stadium where England will play Italy on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)