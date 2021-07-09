Euros football fans living on Wales Street rename their road England Street

Euro 2020

Diehard football fans on Wales Street have renamed their road England Street ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.

Wales Street in Oldham, Lancashire, where residents have renamed the road England Street (Danny Lawson/PA)

Residents on the road in Oldham, near Manchester, have adorned their homes in England flags and erected the new red-and-white sign above the original.

Noah Butterworth (left), Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth on Wales Street, Oldham, Lancashire, which residents have renamed England Street (Danny Lawson/PA)

The road in Lancashire, which sits between Prince Charlie Street and Prince George Street, looks patriotic ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The England St road sign put up by residents of Wales Street (Danny Lawson/PA)

Many people will be watching the game from their living rooms, and Wales Street resident Eddie Leatherbarrow has been spotted with an assortment of England-themed flags flying from his home.

Eddie Leatherbarrow outside his home on Wales Street, Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schoolchildren Noah Butterworth, Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth have also been celebrating England’s winning streak in the Euro 2020 tournament in their front garden.

Noah Butterworth (left) and Harry Chamberlain look forward to England playing in the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gareth Southgate’s team broke past the semi-final stage of the international tournament for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday, when they beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

10 Downing Street decked out in St George’s flags ahead of the England football team playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA).

Similar decorations were spotted at the Prime Minister’s official residence on Downing Street later on Friday, with St George flag bunting draped across the front railings and between the first floor windows.

England flag bunting flying above the entrance to Number 10 ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA).

At either side of the door to Number 10, the windows were decked out with larger flags to show support for Southgate’s squad.

The Prime Minister has wished Gareth Southgate’s squad the ‘very best’ ahead of the final, while his official residence has been decked out in St George flags (Aaron Chown/PA).