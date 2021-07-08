Over a third of working population supported through pandemic, says Treasury

Rishi Sunak

More than a third of the working population have been given support by the Government during the pandemic under an “unprecedented” package to safeguard jobs, new figures show.

Around 14.5 million jobs and individuals have been supported by initiatives such as the furlough scheme and help for the self-employed, said the Treasury.

The Government said its £352 billion support package was one of the most generous in the world.

A year since he set out the Government’s Plan for Jobs, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was working, supporting jobs and helping people gain skills.

“This time last year we faced a potential tidal wave of jobs losses, with the UK on the brink of a financial crisis like no other in our history.

“We know the job is not yet done and our economy needs to recover, which is why we are continuing our support to give everyone the best chance of moving on from this crisis.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Although we still have a significant task ahead of us, I am determined to make sure that every corner of the UK benefits from our Plan for Jobs.

“As we reopen carefully, we will make sure we support people into high skilled and better paid jobs as we build back better from the pandemic.”