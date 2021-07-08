24 million tune in to watch England’s semi-final victory over Denmark

England v Denmark â UEFA Euro 2020 â Semi Final â Wembley Stadium

Almost 24 million people tuned in to watch England secure a place in the Euro 2020 final, making it the most watched match of the tournament so far, ITV has said.

The Three Lions roared to a 2-1 extra-time victory in the nail-biting semi-final at Wembley.

England had to come from behind to beat Denmark after Jordan Pickford conceded his first goal of the tournament.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal, aided by Raheem Sterling, saw them level before captain Harry Kane secured victory, after Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved his initial penalty.

They will now face Italy in a highly anticipated final on Sunday.

Some 23.9 million people tuned in for the clash, peaking at 26.3 million, giving ITV an 89% share of the audience.

(PA Graphics)

The full coverage on the channel, which ran from 6.30pm to 11.24pm, was watched by an average audience of 16.7 million viewers, giving ITV a 70.6% audience share.

Overnight ratings are provisional and official consolidated figures will be available around a week later.

England’s quarter-final victory over Ukraine was watched by an average of 19.8 million people, peaking at 20.9 million and 82% of available viewers.