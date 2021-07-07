Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Fans pass through a Covid checkpoint to attend the third one-day cricket international at the Bristol County Ground

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 308 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and seven (2%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside has the highest rate, with 1,250 new cases in the seven days to July 3, the equivalent of 827.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 333.2 in the seven days to June 26.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 382.0 to 788.8, with 605 new cases.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third highest rate, up from 482.1 to 742.7, with 2,249 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 333.2 to 827.9)

Tamworth (382.0 to 788.8)

North East Lincolnshire (335.3 to 718.8)

Sunderland (321.9 to 702.2)

Gateshead (345.9 to 715.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 26.