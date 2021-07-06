What the papers say – July 6

The Prime Minister’s ‘gamble’ on Covid restrictions dominates the front pages.

Tuesday’s papers are led by reaction to Boris Johnson’s announcement that almost all remaining pandemic measures will be lifted on July 19 despite coronavirus cases continuing to rise.

The Guardian and Metro both dub the decision a “gamble”, with the Financial Times saying Mr Johnson ignored warnings that the “pandemic is worsening”.

The i and Daily Mirror lead with face masks no longer being compulsory.

The Times carries Mr Johnson’s comments asking, as the country approaches the “firebreak” of school holidays, “if not now, then when”?

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mail all run with the headline: “It’s now or never”.

The phrase also features on the front pages of The Sun and The Independent.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads with a typically sideways take on the latest instalment of the Dominic Cummings saga.

