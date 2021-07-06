More deaths than births in UK for first time in nearly 50 years

New analysis shows there were more UK deaths than births in 2020 – the first time since 1976 and the second time since the start of the 20th century.

The difference between the number of live births and the number of deaths is known as “natural change” https://t.co/7KUTwbepl1 pic.twitter.com/OJLjfhfV6n

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 6, 2021