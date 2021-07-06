London’s teenage homicide toll could be worst in nearly a decade

Stabbings in London

The number of violent teenage deaths in London this year could be one of the worst in nearly a decade with two more boys losing their lives in separate stabbings.

So far in the capital in 2021, at least 20 teenagers have been killed in just over six months, leading to concerns that the grim tally for the whole year will exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.

Police at the scene in Oval Place, Lambeth, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed on Monday evening (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken and appalled” after two boys aged 15 and 16 were killed in separate knife attacks on Monday.

The younger boy died when violence broke out near Woolwich Arsenal station in south-east London just after 5.20pm, while the 16-year-old was found injured in Oval Place in Lambeth shortly before midnight.

Earlier this year, senior police officers expressed concern that violence may rise over the summer months as it did last year when lockdown measures were eased.

The surge in 2020 was put down partly to feuds being played out on social media during coronavirus restrictions, and then spilling out on to the streets.

But this year the number of violent teenage deaths looks set to be far higher than 2020, and potentially the highest in nearly a decade.

People arrive to leave flowers in Lambeth, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

According to figures from City Hall, in 2012 there were nine teenage homicides, 12 in 2013, 13 in 2014, 19 in 2015 and 13 in 2016.

After the peak in 2017, there were 24 such deaths in 2018, 26 in 2019 and 14 in 2020 – although the country was in lockdown for large chunks of that year.

In April this year, police forces across the UK staged a national crackdown on knife crime, deploying knife arches and sniffer dogs in busy areas and encouraging the public to hand in weapons.

At the time, Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray told the PA news agency: “We fully expect, as people come back on to the street, and with summer approaching, that people might be tempted to engage in violence, or the ingredients might be there.

“We’ve been spending a lot of the lockdown period preparing and getting ready to suppress as much violence as possible.”

We've been working overnight at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 16yo boy at 11.45pm in Oval Place, SW8. If you have any info or saw anything that may help us find whoever is responsible PLEASE call police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK ref 8532/05jul. https://t.co/gfWiFxJjch — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) July 6, 2021

The latest violence on Monday saw a 16-year-old boy pronounced dead at the scene after being found injured in Oval Place, Lambeth, south London, at around 11.45pm on Monday.

Police officers were at two separate cordons near the scene on Tuesday.

A tarpaulin sheet covered a stairwell at Elworth House, a block of flats just off the main Clapham Road.

Members of the public arrived looking visibly distraught and placed flowers with personal messages.

Cards read “shine bright” and “love you forever … my bro.”

Flowers left near Elworth House in Lambeth, south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

A resident of Elworth House described the incident as “shocking” but “not uncommon”.

“You always have issues here… it’s really bad,” he told PA.

“Unfortunately, as shocking as it is, it’s not uncommon. It’s really sad.”

Another resident, aged 25, said: “I watched that little boy grow up. He was a good boy… he had his own mindset, you know. Bless him.”

A family friend of the victim described him as “nice, friendly, bubbly… a nice character,” and said she had known him all his life.

The Met is stepping up operations to suppress and deal with violence as much as we can over the summer. We're working with the @MayorofLondon to take action and support interventions that prevent violence from occurring in the first place. #TacklingViolenceTogether pic.twitter.com/F2zgaM6c7v — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 2, 2021

In Woolwich, the 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Woolwich New Road shortly after 5.20pm.

Violence erupted in a busy area near Woolwich Arsenal station and pictures on social media showed members of the public holding up sheets to provide privacy as emergency crews tried to save the boy’s life.

Another 15-year-old, who later took himself to hospital suffering from a knife wound, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said of the Woolwich incident: “It is shocking and extremely saddening that a teenage boy has lost his life as the result of knife crime.

“My thoughts at this time are with the family of the boy who has died.

“This incident will understandably cause worry and concern to local residents and I would like to reassure them my officers are supporting the murder detectives in every way we can.

“Increased patrols will be carried out in the area over the next few days.”

#Appeal Murder investigation launched in Woolwich – Metropolitan Police https://t.co/wFhswInMP5 Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5748/05Jul. To remain anonymous, call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) July 6, 2021

Mr Khan said he is in “close contact” with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick as her officers investigate the stabbings.

He said: “I am heartbroken and appalled by the deaths of two teenagers in our city. Every loss of life leaves a family and a community devastated.

“My thoughts remain with the victims’ family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I am determined to do everything in my power to support the police and our communities to put an end to these horrendous crimes and keep our young people safe. This violence has no place in our city. It must stop.