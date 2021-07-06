Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A shopper wearing a facemask in a supermarket in east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 (99%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and four (1%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside in the North East has the highest rate, with 1,156 new cases in the seven days to July 2, the equivalent of 765.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 282.2 in the seven days to June 25.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 319.4 to 751.0, with 576 new cases.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third highest rate, up from 442.8 to 725.8, with 2,198 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 282.2 to 765.7)

Oxford (194.2 to 631.0)

Tamworth (319.4 to 751.0)

Gateshead (314.3 to 673.6)

North East Lincolnshire (306.5 to 660.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 25.