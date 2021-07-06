Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.

Michael Hassini

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mike Hassini has denied plotting to supply cocaine.

Hassini, 26, a personal trainer who found fame on the ITV reality show, appeared at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday.

He stood in the dock, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white T-shirt, speaking only to confirm his name, as members of his family looked on from the public gallery.

Hassini pleaded not guilty to a total of three charges, including conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, a quantity of cash.

His co-defendant, 23-year-old Gary Bear, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, admitted conspiracy to supply a Class A drug but denied possessing criminal property.

Judge Sandy Canavan remanded them in custody ahead of a three to four day trial on November 22.

Hassini, of Brentwood, Essex, and Bear, from Hornchurch, east London, are next due to appear in court for a pre-trial review hearing on October 20.