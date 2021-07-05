UK-based Denmark fan gets hands on ‘once in a lifetime’ semi-final ticket

Denmark fans

A UK-based Danish football fan who secured tickets to see Denmark take on England in the Euro 2020 semi-final has described the game as “a once in a lifetime situation”.

Thousands of Danes living in the UK are facing a nervous wait to find out if they could purchase one of 5,000 tickets released to them.

But on Sunday evening, Bette Petersen Broyd, 68, managed to bag three tickets to the game.

Born in Skanderborg, Denmark, the honorary secretary for the Anglo-Danish society – a charity which organises social and cultural events – lives in Croydon.

(Bette Petersen Broyd/PA)

“It’s very exciting,” she told the PA news agency. “Kaspar (her son) straight away was ‘oh, thank you so much!’ he was jubilant about it.

“The thing is, what do you do when you go to Wembley for a match like that? How do you prepare?

“I cannot really now contemplate the fact that we might not win! I mean that’s just not on the cards now, it’s not an option is it really!”

England midfielder Mason Mount said Denmark are coming into “the lion’s den” as England head back to a rocking Wembley for Wednesday’s mouth-watering tie.

Having hosted around 20,000 supporters for the group stage matches and more than 40,000 for the 2-0 win against Germany, the national stadium is braced for in excess of 60,000 fans.

However, the lucky Danes who do attend will have help from the Danish FA, who said: “DBU has sent national team jerseys and flags to Wembley to Danes living in England, so they can be well dressed for the semi-finals.”

Mrs Petersen Broyd said: “I feel I’m not just there for me, I’m there for lots of other people.

“I’m there for the players, to make them feel they’re being backed up by their almost-home crowd, but also for lots of others.

“I saw that there were emails from people saying ‘I’ve now got tickets, I’ve got four tickets for the family,’ so they’re all excited and reporting back that a lot of them have been successful already.