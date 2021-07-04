Police launch two investigations into anti-Semitism after Jewish man targeted

British Transport Police stock

Police have launched two investigations into anti-Semitic behaviour after a Jewish man was allegedly abused twice in one hour in central London.

The Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police both said on Sunday they had launched separate investigations after footage of the man being chanted at and spoken to were published on social media.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the two incidents are linked.

The man, who has not been named, was on a bus to Oxford Street at around 11.40pm on July 3 when he was approached by another passenger.

The Metropolitan Police said he was subject to a “torrent of anti-Semitic abuse” on the bus.

In a statement published on Sunday, the force said: “A man was reported to have made anti-Semitic comments and threats towards another passenger on a route 113 bus near Oxford Circus.

“Officers are aware of a video posted on social media following the incident and will be meeting the victim to gather further information about this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrests at this time.”

About an hour later, the man got on the London Underground where he was chanted at by a group of males.

A second clip was posted on social media showed the group going down an escalator at a tube station in London before turning around and appearing to abuse people behind them.

In the video, one man can be heard chanting “F****** hate you Jew”, while another says “We’ve got a Jew behind us” and another says “there’s about nine Jews” before the words “F****** hate you Jew” are chanted again.

Some of the males filmed were wearing England shirts while others wore the flag of St George draped around their shoulders.

In a statement posted on Twitter and sent to PA, BTP said: “We’re aware of a video posted online of a group displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on a London Underground escalator. We take such incidents extremely seriously and are investigating.

“We believe everyone has the right to travel on the rail and underground without fear or intimidation.

“If anybody has any information contact us on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting ref 90 of 4 July 2021.”

No arrests have been made.