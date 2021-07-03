What the papers say – July 3

A collection of British newspapers

England’s Euro 2020 campaign features on many front pages ahead of the quarter-final clash with Ukraine, while the coronavirus and vaccine latest also gets a showing.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star carry wellwishes for the Three Lions ahead of the game in Rome.

Paul Gascoigne backs former England teammate Gareth Southgate to deliver Euro 2020 glory

Away from the football, The Times writes ministers will replace restrictions with personal responsibility on coronavirus, with plans mooted to allow those who have had two doses of vaccine to be “free to carry on life as normal”.

THE TIMES: Quarantine to end for those with double jab

The i writes about a “travel boost for holidays in Europe”, with EU countries’ hard line stance on quarantine for Britons “softening”.

I WEEKEND: Travel boost for holidays in Europe

And the Daily Express says it’s a “holiday win for Britons” after German chancellor Angela Merkel “gave up on her threats to ban Britons”.

Tomorrow's front page: What a result! Holiday win for Britons

While the Daily Mail leads on calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reform rules on self-isolation with the NHS app forcing contacts of Covid cases to isolate for 10 days, which is causing “chaos” in offices and businesses.

The Guardian leads on Labour’s victory at the Batley and Spen by-election, and party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction.

Guardian front page, Saturday 3 July 2021: Starmer hails Labour win as a victory for 'decency'

The Daily Telegraph writes about the separation of cabinet minister Michael Gove and Sarah Vine.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Gove split raises Covid distancing questions'

The Independent says thousands of people have been hit by NHS data breaches.

INDEPENDENT: Thousands of patients hit by NHS data breaches

And the FT Weekend writes London has reclaimed the title as Europe’s largest trading centre from Amsterdam.