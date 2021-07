Fans watching Ukraine v England

Jubilant fans went wild as England thumped four goals past Ukraine in a Euro 2020 showdown at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Fans in BoxPark Croydon celebrate Harry Maguire’s goal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fans in BoxPark Croydon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The victory means the Three Lions will now face Denmark in the semi-finals.

Fans in BoxPark Croydon celebrate Harry Kane’s second goal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fans packed into Trafalgar Square in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fans at Vinegar Yard in London celebrate the second goal (Ashley Western/PA)

Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw England cruise to an emphatic victory.

Fans in Manchester celebrate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fans at Vinegar Yard celebrate the first goal (Ashley Western/PA)

