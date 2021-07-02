Queen to meet German leader Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle

Angela Merkel and the Queen

The Queen will hold an audience with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Mrs Merkel will meet the monarch at the Berkshire residence during her final visit to the UK before she steps down as Chancellor.

The pair were last seen together at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month.

Angela Merkel with Boris Johnson during the G7 summit (Leon Neal/PA)

The meeting comes days after England defeated Germany 2-0 to gain a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, crushing their old rivals’ dreams.

The Queen’s great-grandson Prince George, with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were among those at Wembley on Tuesday night to see England beat Germany in a tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966.

Mrs Merkel’s audience with the Queen comes at the end of a busy week for the monarch.

She has carried out a series of engagements in Scotland as part of the traditional Royal Week visit.

After a final engagement at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) with the Princess Royal on Thursday, the Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire for the first time since 2019.

The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mrs Merkel will also hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers residence on Friday to discuss the global response to the pandemic and post-Brexit relations.

The German leader is reported to want the European Union to ban all UK travellers from entering the bloc regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.