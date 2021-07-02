Prosecution of army veterans over Troubles cases including Bloody Sunday halted

The families of two Bloody Sunday victims and the family of a 15-year-old boy were told of the PPS decisions on Friday morning.

A Bloody Sunday mural (Liam McBurney/PA)
The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during Northern Ireland’s troubled past have been halted.

Soldier F was being prosecuted for the murder of two men, James Wray and William McKinney, shot during a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Soldier B was to be prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city six months later.

The families of the victims were informed of the decisions during meetings on Derry on Friday morning.

It comes after a review of evidence in the cases.

These reviews follow a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

