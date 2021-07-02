Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty accosted in park

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Lewis Hughes will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this month.

Chris Whitty
Chris Whitty

A man has been charged with common assault after England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was accosted in a central London park.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, was charged on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday July 30, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched after Professor Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

The Met said officers had reviewed the footage and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News