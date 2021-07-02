Covid-19: Government ‘must consider alternatives to 10-day isolation’

Coronavirus testing

Dr Adam Kucharski, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group, which advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said rising Covid cases could mean a million people or more per day could be forced to quarantine.

It comes after some MPs wrote to the Prime Minister to demand an immediate end to pupils being sent home for 10 days if another in their bubble tests positive for Covid-19.

Some NHS chiefs have also said they are experiencing a shortage of staff as double-vaccinated doctors and nurses are forced to isolate.

Ministers have signalled that they hope to end the quarantine period and replace it with daily testing.

(PA Graphics)

He said colleagues are investigating whether rapid daily testing over five days may be as effective as longer quarantine periods.

Earlier this week, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said school bubbles could be scrapped on July 19 as part of the next step of easing Covid-19 restrictions in England.