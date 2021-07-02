Anne views centenary rose during NI visit

The Princess Royal was presented with a centenary pin at Hillsborough Castle

The Princess Royal has viewed a new Northern Ireland centenary rose during a one-day visit to the region.

In her first engagement, Anne visited the Antrim Castle Gardens where she met with the gardening team and volunteers.

The Princess Royal presented them with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their role in community life.

She then met with staff from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, who have been recognised for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Anne toured the gardens where she was informed about a number of projects being taken forward to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Later, Anne attended a reception at Hillsborough Castle where she met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in a range of voluntary and charitable activities.

Among the attendees were healthcare professionals who have played a key role in the response to the pandemic.

In the castle’s gardens, the Princess Royal met with Colin Dickson, breeder of the NI Centenary Rose, and viewed the flower before she was presented with a centenary rose pin.

