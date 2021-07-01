Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wait to be tested at a Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 28-July 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 306 (97%) have seen a rise in rates, eight (3%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 493 new cases in the seven days to June 27 – the equivalent of 608.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 444.2 in the seven days to June 20.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 306.1 to 519.8, with 1,574 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest rate, down slightly from 515.0 to 503.7, with 754 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 80.8 to 445.9)

Oxford (74.8 to 340.4)

South Tyneside (149.7 to 376.9)

Gateshead (167.3 to 391.5)

Newcastle upon Tyne (306.1 to 519.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

