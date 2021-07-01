Boris Johnson to host Angela Merkel at Chequers

The two leaders last met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month

Boris Johnson is to welcome Angela Merkel on Friday for her final UK visit ahead of stepping down as German Chancellor later this year.

The Prime Minister is to host Mrs Merkel at his country residence of Chequers, with coronavirus travel restrictions anticipated to be high on the agenda when the two sit down for bi-lateral talks.

Mrs Merkel is expected to address a virtual meeting of the British Cabinet as part of the visit, while the two leaders are set to discuss relations between London and Berlin.

International travel is likely to be raised, as Mrs Merkel is reported to want the European Union to ban all UK travellers from entering the bloc, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, due to concerns over the Delta variant.

The two leaders, who last met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month, are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany.

As part of Friday’s visit, just days after England crushed Germany’s Euro 2020 dreams, Mr Johnson will also announce the creation of a new academic medal in the Chancellor’s honour.

An award of £10,000 will be given every year to a UK or Germany-based female scientist who has excelled in the field of astrophysics, according to Downing Street.

It will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astrophysicist who was a pioneer in the field, with the first medal expected to be awarded in early 2022.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “The UK and Germany have a steadfast friendship and a shared outlook on many issues.

“Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place.

“Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel’s tenure the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and reinvigorated for a new era. And the new joint ventures we will agree today will leave a legacy that will last for generations.”

The Queen is to receive Mrs Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday as part of the Chancellor’s visit, which will be her 22nd since taking office in 2005.