Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People queue at an NHS vaccination clinic at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in north London

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 302 (96%) have seen a rise in rates, 11 (3%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 474 new cases in the seven days to June 26 – the equivalent of 584.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 464.0 in the seven days to June 19.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down slightly from 519.1 to 503.0, with 753 new cases.

Rossendale, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up from 333.0 to 489.6, with 350 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 70.4 to 382.0)

Warwick (140.5 to 349.2)

Newcastle upon Tyne (288.6 to 480.8)

Gateshead (154.9 to 345.5)

North Tyneside (251.1 to 441.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 19.