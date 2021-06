Sterling and Kane seal memorable England win – and send supporters into raptures

Fans watch England v Germany

England’s carnival atmosphere will endure for days to come after two late goals put the Three Lions firmly on the path to Euro 2020 glory.

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes following a tense first half, giving England the platform to see off Germany and secure a memorable victory in the last-16 tie at rainy Wembley.

Some 40,000 supporters inside the stadium, many wearing the colours of the home nation, roared as their team went ahead thanks to Londoner Sterling’s third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute.

They included an animated Duke of Cambridge, the FA president, who threw his arms aloft alongside his seven-year-old son, Prince George, and the Duchess of Cambridge, as the goal went in.

Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.

But a sweeping move involving captain Kane, playmaker Jack Grealish and defender Luke Shaw was finished off expertly by Sterling to send the crowd into raptures.

There was a similarly cacophonous roar from the partisan home crowd as Germany striker Thomas Muller dragged a late shot wide when clean through on goal.

England supporters watched the last-16 match on giant screens at Trafalgar Square, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kane finished off a Grealish cross in the 86th minute to seal a 2-0 victory.

Outside, in designated fan zones, pub beer gardens and parks, there was little evidence that the tournament was being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Euros have been delayed from last summer as Covid-19 swept the globe, yet the customary reactions to an England goal – strangers hugging each other and drinks being hurled into the air – showed no sign of being tempered as England went ahead and then weathered a late Germany onslaught.

Many England supporters were not born the last time England faced Germany in the European Championships.

Fans watching the England match from Manchester were made to endure a frustrating first-half performance (Peter Byrne/PA)

Back then, before a bumper Wembley crowd at the Euro 1996 semi-final stage, England’s quest for silverware ended in disappointment as defender Gareth Southgate saw his sudden-death penalty saved, and Germany advanced to the final.

On Tuesday, Southgate, now managing the national team, reacted with his customary composure as his side went ahead.

Speaking from a fan zone in Trafalgar Square, central London, following the first goal, Jay Gittelmon, 20, from north-west London, told the PA news agency: “I’ve never felt anything like that, it’s the best moment of my life.