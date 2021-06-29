Rain predicted for second day at Wimbledon tournament

Wimbledon rain

Wimbledon’s tennis courts may be wet again on Tuesday as rain is predicted to fall during the tournament’s second day.

And there is also a chance of rain at the day’s other major sporting event, England’s Euro 2020 last 16 match against Germany at Wembley.

The first day of the Wimbledon Championships – being held for the first time in two years – included a number of matches being cancelled after rain beat down on south-west London.

Play was due to start on the outside courts at 11am but downpours prompted organisers to delay proceedings, and several matches were ultimately moved to day two.

The tournament’s second day is predicted to have a brighter start, with chances of cloud and highs of 18C for the morning. The afternoon is likely to be more hazy, with the Met Office predicting rainfall from 2pm onwards.

#Tuesday will start mostly fine in the north, but rather cloudy with some showery #rain in the south, perhaps heavy and thundery in the far south pic.twitter.com/TliBJPa7Qt — Met Office (@metoffice) June 28, 2021

At Wembley, meanwhile, the Met Office puts the chance of rain for the England-Germany match at 40% to 50%, although the temperature should be a mild 17C.

Wednesday looks more promising, with meteorologists predicting light rain in the morning followed by clouds and highs of 17C.

There should be further improvement later in the week, with clouds with sunny spells on Thursday and Friday amid temperatures tipped to reach 24C.

The weekend is predicted to become slightly cooler, with more light showers in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday and highs of 22C.

Elsewhere in Britain, northern parts of England are predicted to have clouds with sunny spells throughout the week, with a possibility of showers in the north-west on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 22C are predicted for most days.

The north-east should be fine throughout the week, with intermittent cloudy and sunny days predicted and highs of 18C.

Southern England has a more miserable prediction, with a yellow warning in place for a second day in parts of the south west due to heavy thunderstorms.

The warning states some flooding may occur, in places such as Brighton and Weymouth, until about 3am.

View across the southern outer courts towards Centre Court with the rain covers on as spectators gather under umbrellas. (Ben Queenborough/AELTC Pool/PA)

However the rest of the region, similar to the Midlands, will have better weather throughout the week – largely cloudy with the odd sunny day and temperatures reaching highs of 20C.

Scotland is largely dry with cloud and sunny spells through the week, with patches of rain predicted for the weekend. Temperatures should reach 22C throughout the week.

The Met Office said the nation had the highest and lowest recorded temperatures on Monday as well as the sunniest weather, while southern England recorded the highest rainfall.