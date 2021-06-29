My grandfather would have been fascinated, says William on shipyard visit

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge spoke movingly about the late Duke of Edinburgh after touring a warship under construction, saying his grandfather would have been fascinated by the skills and technology on display.

William visited a shipyard to meet the team building HMS Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde and announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become the sponsor of the Royal Navy frigate and will officially name her.

The Duke of Cambridge met staff at the BAE Systems shipyard in Govan in the shadow of HMS Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On arrival at the BAE Systems yard in Govan, Glasgow, the duke met a group of staff in the shadow of the towering City Class Type 26 frigate.

When told that the two halves had recently been welded together, William joked: “Who’s responsible for the middle joining up?”

Impressed by the engineering challenge, he added: “It’s a real feat to be able to sandwich these two together.”

The duke also took part in a steel cutting ceremony to mark the start of the work on HMS Belfast, a City Class Type 26 global combat ship.

The Duke of Cambridge during the steel cutting ceremony for HMS Belfast (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Before pressing a button to begin the underwater process, William told gathered staff and senior BAE Systems executives: “It is a real honour to see the Navy’s incredible new Type 26 ships under construction.

“The scale of achievement is truly staggering, and all the staff I’ve met here today are rightly proud of what you are doing.

“Proud not just because you are creating these cutting-edge ships, but because you are supporting the Royal Navy and the national security of the United Kingdom.”

He added: “My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and, as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. He would have been fascinated and excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.”

The Duke of Cambridge said the Duke of Edinburgh would have been ‘fascinated and excited to see such advances in skills and technology’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philip served with the Royal Navy during the Second World War, had a long association with the service after leaving, and also had a passion for engineering.

The Queen’s late consort once said in an interview: “The whole of our infrastructure, from sewers to power supplies and communication, everything that wasn’t invented by God is invented by an engineer.”

William’s visit to the shipyard was originally due to take place in May but Covid restrictions meant it had to be postponed.