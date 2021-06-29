Man charged with murder over police officer shooting

Police officer shot

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre last year.

Louis de Zoysa, 23, was charged with the killing on Tuesday, having been in hospital with a “stable, non-life threatening condition” under police guard since the incident on September 25 2020.

New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana died of a gunshot wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.

Tributes left for Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon Custody Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The suspect killer was handcuffed at the time of the shooting and also suffered gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police said at the time.

De Zoysa, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The defendant is due to appear via video link.

The Met said investigators had been in “close liaison” with de Zoysa’s medical condition and the Crown Prosecution Service since the killing.

It said recent changes to De Zoysa’s medical condition had led to the decision to charge him and with murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The force said the victim’s partner Su Bushby and his son have been updated with the latest developments to the case.

Following Sgt Ratana’s death, Ms Bushby described him as a “gentle giant”.

In a tribute, she said: “Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate.