Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A person enters a mass coronavirus vaccination centre

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 296 (94%) have seen a rise in rates, 18 (6%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 463 new cases in the seven days to June 25 – the equivalent of 571.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 461.5 in the seven days to June 18.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down from 519.7 to 489.0, with 732 new cases.

Rossendale, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, up from 334.3 to 453.3, with 324 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 57.4 to 319.4)

Warwick (116.2 to 322.1)

North Tyneside (237.1 to 419.4)

Carlisle (59.8 to 240.2)

Newcastle upon Tyne (264.5 to 442.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 18.