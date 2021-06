George cheers on England with William and Kate at Wembley

Britain England Germany Euro 2020 Soccer

Football-mad Prince George cheered on England at Wembley with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The seven-year-old royal youngster attended his first England men’s international – an after school treat to watch the Euro 2020 clash against Germany.

But there was no England football shirt for the young future king.

George applauding before the start of the match (Frank Augstein/AP)

George was dressed in a smart navy blue jacket, shirt and striped official England FA tie, similar to his father William, who is president of the FA.

He stood between the duke and duchess in the first row of the royal box as they sang the national anthem ahead of kick off.

Kate was patriotically wearing the England flag colours, dressed in a bright red jacket and white top.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is also thought to be Kate’s first time watching an England men’s football international in person.

The duchess could be seen leaning in to speak to her son as they concentrated on the action.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George (Nick Potts/PA)

William had travelled back from Scotland for the late afternoon showdown, after visiting a shipyard to meet the team building HMS Glasgow earlier on Tuesday.