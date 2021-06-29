Brisk walking could stave off early death caused by poor sleep – study

Exercise stock

Brisk walking for 150 minutes per week may stave off the risk of an early death caused by poor sleep, research suggests.

A lack of sleep is linked to wide range of health issues, including an increased risk of stroke, heart disease and cancer.

However, a study published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that exercising in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines “eliminated most of the deleterious associations” of poor sleep with risk of death.

The WHO recommends that people have at least 600 metabolic equivalent minutes (Met minutes) of physical activity per week – the equivalent of 150 minutes a week of brisk walking or 75 minutes of running.

For the study, data from 380,055 people aged 56 on average (55% were women) was analysed. All were taking part in the UK Biobank study.

The amount of exercise people did was categorised as high, medium or low, while sleep was split into healthy, intermediate and poor.

Over an 11-year follow-up, 15,503 people died, of which 4,095 were from any type of cardiovascular disease and 9,064 were from all types of cancer.

Of these, 1,932 people died from coronary heart disease, 359 from a brain bleed (haemorrhagic) stroke, 450 from a blood clot (ischaemic) stroke and 1,595 from lung cancer.

After the follow-up, experts found that, compared with people in the high exercise group who also had healthy sleep, those in the low exercise and poor sleep group had a 57% higher risk of early death from any cause, as well as a 67% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and a 45% increased risk of death from cancer.

However, the researchers said that if people met the lower end of the WHO guidelines for exercise, most of the links between poor sleep and death were eliminated.