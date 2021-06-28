Wimbledon weather to improve steadily throughout the week despite ‘drab start’

The action on centre court

Weather conditions will steadily improve throughout the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament despite a “drab and murky” start, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning was put in place across parts of England and South Wales as tennis fans made their way to the courts in south-west London on Monday morning.

The internationally renowned competition, which is often blighted by wet weather, has pushed ahead despite being affected by the pandemic.

But conditions are expected to clear up steadily, with sunny spells becoming longer and temperatures remaining in the mid-twenties as the week progresses.

(PA Graphics)

Nicola Maxey, spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “It’s been a bit drab and murky today, with some drizzle around this morning and potential for further areas of rain.

“That should clear up with some clearer spells possible this afternoon with temperatures around 20 or 21 for today,” she said.

“Tomorrow is probably another damp start, with light rain and drizzle around tomorrow morning but drying up again for the afternoon.

“As we go through the week the picture really is more of the same, the forecast picks up a bit.

“The sunnier spells are getting longer and the damp drizzly spells are getting shorter and those temperatures are in the low twenties.

“Certainly for Wimbledon it’s an improving picture as we go through the week.”

Ms Maxey added that the forecast would continue to be “widely fine and dry” with long sunny spells expected for Thursday and Friday and isolated spots could see temperature highs in the mid-twenties.

The roof over Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

The rain on Monday morning comes as Wimbledon reopened its doors to fans for the first time in over a year, following a weekend of warmer, sunnier weather in south-west London.

However, investment in roofs over Centre Court and Court 1 in recent years means the unpredictable weather is less likely to affect the schedule – although the experience of sitting courtside with strawberries and cream may not feel quite the same.

It comes after the Met Office put in place a yellow warning for “scattered torrential thundery downpours” which could result in flooded roads and is in place until 10pm on Monday.