‘Vulnerable’ zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A Paignton Zoo keeper said the arrival is ‘great news’ for the zoo and the species as a whole.

Zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo
Zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

A zebra foal from a vulnerable subspecies has been born at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The female Hartmann’s zebra was born to mother Taru and father Jabali on June 18.

Lisa Britton, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “This new arrival is great news.

“The Hartmann’s zebra is classed as vulnerable because its population is susceptible to decreasing, so this is a great achievement not only for Paignton Zoo, but for the species as a whole.”

The foal will remain closely with her mother until she is fully weaned at around 10 months of age.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News