Scotland records highest number of coronavirus cases since start of outbreak

Scotland has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases over 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, Scottish Government figures show.

On Monday, it was revealed 3,285 had reported positive tests overnight for Covid-19.

This beats the previous record of 2999 new cases on Thursday, which topped the largest number of 2,969 recorded on the previous day and the high of 2,649 on January 7.

No new deaths have been recorded, meaning the toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,712.

However, the daily test positivity rate is 12.6%, up from 8.9% the previous day, and is the highest figure since 14.8% was recorded on January 8.

A total of 202 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 20 patients in intensive care.

So far, 3,765,379 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,691,775 have received their second dose.

The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is aware of an “ongoing delay” in results from the Glasgow Lighthouse laboratory.