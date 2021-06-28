Heavy showers could cause disruption on day one of Wimbledon

Ground staff removing covers on the outside courts at Wimbledon

Thunder and heavy rain are forecast for Monday in the south of England, kicking off a week of wet weather that could put a dampener on some of the UK’s upcoming sporting events.

With scattered downpours forecast, stars from the tennis world due to play on the opening day of Wimbledon on Monday may be forced off court.

Historically, inclement weather has tended to force the postponement of all matches scheduled on any given rainy day at the Championships.

However, the investment in roofs over Centre Court and Court 1 in recent years means the unpredictability of the British weather is less likely to affect the schedule – although the experience of sitting courtside with strawberries and cream in hand may not feel quite the same.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for Monday stretching across the country from Bath southwards – one for scattered thunderstorms and another for heavy rain – including warnings of the “small chance” of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.

Southern areas are expected to bear the brunt of rain storms for the rest of the week, including on Tuesday when England go head-to-head with Germany in their Euro 2020 last 16 match at Wembley.

#Wimbledon begins tomorrow and the risk of heavy #showers eases as the week goes on… ☔➡️? pic.twitter.com/SbyoXODV1b — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2021

Many supporters around the country, particularly in the North, will be able to watch the game in the sunshine.

But senior meteorologist for the Met Office Steven Keates said “there’s a reasonable chance of rain which could be heavy, at least at times, during the game” in north London.

England faced similar conditions when they played a scoreless draw with Scotland in the group stage of the tournament two weeks ago.

Fans gathered at the stadium this week will be hoping the deluge does not mean a washout for the Three Lions who are in for a tough test against their rivals, despite being the bookies’ favourites to win.

Despite the drizzle, temperatures will be balmy throughout with the dial expected to reach 19C in time for kick-off.

From Wednesday onwards there will be pockets of rain which will ease, with conditions becoming dryer and brighter as we head into next weekend.

Mr Keats said: “For the rest of the week it looks as though high pressure will stick around, influencing the weather over much of northern and central Britain and Ireland, but southern England, and particularly the South East, will remain at risk of further showers.