What the papers say – June 27

The front pages focus on Matt Hancock’s resignation after video footage emerged of him breaching coronavirus restrictions by kissing an aide in his ministerial office.
“Hancock forced to quit”, reads the headline of the Sunday Express, with The Observer reporting the politician stepped down after a “day of humiliation” as Sunday People called him “hopeless and jobless”.
The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent quote Mr Hancock in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying “those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them”.
The Sun and the Sunday Mirror , meanwhile, refer to the former health secretary as “Matt finished”, while the Daily Star Sunday says “Can’t say we will miss ya” under the headline “Tears of a clown”.
In other developments, The Mail on Sunday and The Sunday Times report Mr Hancock ended his marriage on Thursday in the hours before the video emerged.