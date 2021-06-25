What the papers say – June 25

A collection of British newspapers

Holidays feature on the front pages of many Friday papers as 14 new destinations were added to the Government’s green list.

The Times leads with reports foreign holidays to the Balearic islands, Malta and Madiera are facing a threat from the EU, as there is international support for German chancellor Angela Merkel’s call to “quarantine Britons”, a story which also leads Metro and The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU ready to block PM’s plan for foreign holidays #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/945ALKyOtv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 24, 2021

The Daily Express writes that Spain will defy any “European plot to wreck our holidays”.

EXPRESS: Spain vows to defy EU plot to ruin our hols #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uFEWl577sV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 24, 2021

The Daily Telegraph writes “confusion” is deepening over foreign holidays as some places on the green list are on a watch list and could turn amber.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Foreign holidays confusion deepens'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gGIX5Jo1uG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2021

The Guardian also leads with holidays, but reports on a “cabinet rift” over plans to give those who have had two doses of a vaccine extra freedoms.

Guardian front page, Friday 25 June: Travel eased but UK surge in cases sparks fears in EU of Covid spread pic.twitter.com/l8nenthIhZ — The Guardian (@guardian) June 24, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with the headline “2 Jabs & Go Hols Joy”, reporting fully vaccinated people could soon be spared quarantine when returning from amber list countries.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – 2 JABS & GO HOLS JOY: No quarantine after a tripe to amber list nation, Majorca, Ibiza, Malta on green list from Weds#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/DJTJhcPAvV pic.twitter.com/NJKzwtRY4P — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 24, 2021

The i leads on the growth of the green list, while the Daily Mail writes “Holiday islands, here we come!”

The Daily Star features the views from former military chief Lord Richard Dannatt on Russia’s threats against British ships near Crimea.

And the Financial Times carries a story saying the Bank of England is seeking to “calm fears” about inflation.