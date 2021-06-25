Killers jailed for ‘senseless’ attack launched after trivial car incident

Amaan Momand

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a street attack victim who was punched and kicked after his wife was racially abused.

Jamie Taylor was jailed for four years and Taylor Pountney was given a three-year term for killing 23-year-old Amaan Momand, West Midlands Police said.

The force said Mr Momand was fatally injured as he protected his wife in the Maypole area of Birmingham, suffering one punch and a single kick at about 4.30pm on September 19 2019.

Taylor Pountney (West Midlands Police/PA)

In a statement issued after the defendants were sentenced, officers said racial abuse was shouted at Mr Momand’s wife after the defendants passed her in a car.

Following the attack, passers-by tended to Mr Momand before paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he died three days later from a head injury.

Taylor and Pountney fled the scene but CCTV footage was used to identify them and track down the red Peugeot car they drove away in.

Jamie Taylor (West Midlands Police/PA)

Pountney, 18, of Trittiford Road, Yardley, Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Taylor, 23, of Tidworth Croft, King’s Heath, Birmingham, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen said: “Rather than drive away and carry on with their day, this pair chose to get out of the car they were travelling in and confront Mr Momand and his wife just because they’d had to brake to allow the couple to cross a road.