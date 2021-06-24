Key figures in the royal accounts

Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2020-2021:
£85.9 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, made up of £51.5 million for the “core” funding and an extra £34.4 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.
£87.5 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy – a rise of £18.1 million or 26% from £69.4 million in 2019/2020.
£1.29 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant.
77p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.
8.5% – Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for the Queen’s Royal Household.
£0 – Amount of taxpayers’ money spent on the probe into alleged bullying by the Duchess of Sussex. It is being paid for privately by the royal family.
£2.4 million – Amount the Sussexes paid back with regard to Frogmore Cottage.
113 – Official engagements carried out by the Queen in the last financial year – 183 less or a decline of 62% compared to the 296 carried out in 2019-2020.
Almost 1,470 – Official engagements by the royals in the UK and overseas.
508 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £24.1 million.
£900,000 – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality for the Royal Household – a fall of £1.7 million or 65%.
£3.2 million – Cost of official royal travel, a fall of £2.1 million – 40% – from £5.3 million the previous year.
£4.452 million – The Prince of Wales’s bill for the Sussexes and the Cambridges’ activities, plus Charles’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves – a drop of £1.2 million in the year after Harry and Meghan quit.
£20.4 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.
£3.063 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure for himself and his family including salary costs of valets and farm workers and a proportion of costs for chefs and gardeners.
£172,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House.
£5 million – Charles’s tax bill.
£47,965 – Cost of travel for William and Kate’s royal train tour to Scotland.
£42,486 – Travel costs for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official visit to Germany.