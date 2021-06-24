Covid-19 vaccinations: how the four UK nations compare

Members of the armed forces assist the vaccination programme at Ravenscraig regional sports facility in Motherwell, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A total of 31,908,103 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been delivered in the UK, meaning the equivalent of 60.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Some 43,656,327 first doses have also been delivered – the equivalent of 82.9% of people aged 18 and over.

Vaccine take-up varies across the four nations of the UK, however, and also among different age groups.

Here are the latest figures:

– England

As of June 23, England has delivered 26,874,354 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, meaning the equivalent of 60.7% of its adult population is fully vaccinated.

This places it behind Wales (62.3%) but ahead of Scotland (59.3%) and Northern Ireland (57.2%).

An estimated 82.6% of adults in England have received a first dose – behind both Wales and Scotland, but ahead of Northern Ireland.

The Government at Westminster has said it intends to offer a first dose to all adults in England by July 19.

Estimates for age groups in England have been published by NHS England and cover vaccinations up to June 20.

They show that 91.9% of people aged 80 and over are likely to have received both doses of vaccine, along with 97.8% of people aged 70 to 79, 94.0% of those aged 60 to 69 and 87.6% of people aged 50 to 59.

So far 47.0% of people aged 40 to 49 are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

– Wales

As of June 23, Wales has delivered 1,571,710 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine – the equivalent of 62.3% of its adult population.

This is ahead of all the other nations in the UK.

Wales also leads the nations in first doses, with 89.0% of its adults estimated to have received at least one jab.

All adults in Wales have been offered a first dose of vaccine, according to the Welsh government.

Wales has managed to get more than 90% of people in all age groups 65 and over fully vaccinated, while 89.3% of people aged 60 to 64 are estimated to have had both doses.

Among younger age groups, 85.1% of people aged 55 to 59 have received both jabs, as well as 76.4% of those aged 50 to 54 and 49.2% of those aged 40 to 49.

– Scotland

As of 7.30am on June 24, Scotland has delivered 2,631,533 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, meaning the equivalent of 59.3% of its adult population is fully vaccinated.

This places it third in the UK, behind Wales (62.3%) and England (60.7%) but ahead of Northern Ireland (57.2%).

An estimated 83.3% of adults in Scotland have received a first dose – behind Wales but ahead of England and Northern Ireland.

The Scottish Government has said all adults will be booked in for their first dose of vaccine by June 27.

Scotland has managed to get more than 90% of people in all age groups 55 and over fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.

Among younger age groups, 81.5% of those aged 50 to 54 are estimated to have had both doses, along with 37.3% of those aged 40 to 49.

– Northern Ireland

As of June 23, Northern Ireland has delivered 830,506 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine – the equivalent of 57.2% of its adult population.

This is the lowest proportion of any of the four nations of the UK.

Northern Ireland has also given a first dose to 79.2% of adults – again, the lowest percentage of the four nations.

All adults in Northern Ireland have been able to book a first dose since May 27.

An estimated 95.2% of people aged 80 and over are fully vaccinated, however, along with 95.4% of 70 to 79-year-olds and 95.1% of 60 to 69-year-olds.