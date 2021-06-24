Balearic Islands added to Northern Ireland’s green travel list

An empty beach in Ibiza

Travellers arriving in Northern Ireland from several popular holiday destinations, including the Balearic Islands, will no longer need to self-isolate, the Executive has announced.

The popular Spanish islands include Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca.

A number of other hotspots added have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list – such as Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Madeira and Malta.

Those destinations were all previously on Northern Ireland’s amber list, which involves returning travellers having to quarantine at home for 10 days.

The change in status comes into effect at 4am on June 30.

Travel industry workers and leaders held demonstrations across the UK on Wednesday, calling for restrictions to be eased.

The Westminster Government is also expected to update England’s travel lists on Thursday. The UK nations’ lists are closely linked.

Northern Ireland also made additions to its red list, which involves returning travellers having to stay at a quarantine hotel.

The affected countries are the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Kuwait, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.

Here is a full list of locations moved to the green list by Northern Ireland:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic islands

Barbados

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

Huw Merriman, who chairs the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, said the changes are “a move in the right direction”, but warned that travel to amber list countries is “still unnecessarily difficult”.

He cited NHS Test and Trace figures showing only a handful of passengers returning from amber list destinations are testing positive for coronavirus.

The Government must “apply its own logic of using the data” and enable fully-vaccinated people returning from those locations to be exempt from quarantine requirements, he said.

“They must consider this in time for the start of the July summer holidays.”