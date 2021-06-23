Belfast City Hospital, Northern Ireland

A Covid-19 vaccine was an underlying cause in one death in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The information emerged on Wednesday in a statistical bulletin published by the Government statistics agency Nisra.

It showed one death of a man in the Northern Health Trust registered in quarter one of this year, where an adverse effect of the Covid-19 vaccine was the underlying cause of death.

The Quarterly Registrar General tables for the 1st Quarter of 2021 were published this morning. https://t.co/lrRI7q7FhX pic.twitter.com/MaXXcCgwHq — NISRA (@NISRA) June 23, 2021

Almost two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

Nisra recorded 4,866 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in total in quarter one – which refers to the period from January 1 to March 31.

Of these, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 921, which brings the total number of deaths for which the virus is listed as an underlying cause to 2,547 since the start of 2020.

The provisional number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate since the beginning of 2020 was 2,916.