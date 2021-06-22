In Pictures: England fans rejoice – but heartbreak for Scotland

UK NewsPublished:

England finished top of Group D.

An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London
An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London

England fans cheered in celebration as Gareth Southgate’s men beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley, cementing their place in the knockout phase.

Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs, and supporters rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)

But it was a different story north of the border, as Scotland’s hopes of progressing were dashed in a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park – leading to glum faces in Glasgow.

Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Steve Welsh/PA)
