Royal Mail rolls out new uniform for postal workers

New postal workers uniforms

Royal Mail is rolling out a new uniform for postmen and women in the first change in a decade.

The new-look uniform, which includes walking trousers and shorts, tops, jackets, gilets and headwear, has been based on the feedback of postmen and postwomen across the UK.

The uniform has been created to reflect the physical demands of the daily round including the increase in parcel deliveries.

It has been designed by a team of experts in design, fabrics and product development, who collaborated with a leading industry expert in biomechanics.

The national rollout follows a three-month trial.