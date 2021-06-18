Notting Hill Carnival taken off streets due to Covid-19 for second year

Dancers perform during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London in 2019 before the pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)

The organisers of the Notting Hill Carnival have made the decision to take the event off the streets in its 55th year.

The move comes as the delay to “Freedom Day”, which had been due on June 21, means social distancing measures are still in place – something which organiser Matthew Phillip had warned would be “devastating” for Europe’s biggest street party.

Notting Hill Carnival, which was forced online last year due to the pandemic, is normally attended by around two million people.

A Notting Hill Carnival performer last year as events were being streamed online (Stefan Rousseau/PA).

In a statement, the board of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd said it had decided this year’s event in London “will not be on the streets due to the ongoing uncertainty and risk Covid-19 poses”.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make,” the statement added.

A woman in costume heading to take part in the online Notting Hill Carnival, north London, after the 2020 carnival was cancelled (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where carnival belongs but safety has to come first and with the latest cautious announcement on the Government’s road map, this is the only way to ensure that.

“In making this decision, we have considered our responsibilities to deliver a safe, spectacular, successful and sustainable carnival.

“The conclusion is that with so much uncertainty, with time short for carnivalists to prepare and the risk of eventual cancellation a real possibility, we must refocus our efforts for 2021.”

Matthew Phillip, pictured with artists taking part in the 2020 event Don-e (back left) and Sundivas (back right), warned social distancing measures would be ‘devastating’ for the event (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Mr Phillip, who is chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in February: “It would be very difficult to hold Carnival in its traditional format on the streets with social distancing in place. It would be devastating for a second year in a row.”

The three-day spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink is rooted in Caribbean culture, and has also been influenced by the Windrush generation.

Second only to Brazil’s Rio carnival in size, the vibrant north London event aims to promote unity and bring people of all ages together.

Notting Hill Carnival has been removed from the streets due to Covid-19 in its 55th year (Hollie Adams/PA)

It brings static sound systems, live performances, and stages primarily featuring reggae and punk bands to the streets.

Notting Hill has played host to Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim and Busta Rhymes.