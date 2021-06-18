More than a dozen people arrested after England v Scotland draw

Fans watch England v Scotland

More than a dozen people have been arrested as police dealt with football fans when England took on Scotland in a much-anticipated Euros match.

Crowds thronged into Leicester Square in central London after the scoreless draw at Wembley on Friday night.

Red flares were set off as fans, many wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags sang and cheered in the popular tourist spot.

#UPDATE | As of 22:30hrs 18 people had been arrested as part of our policing operation during the #England v #Scotland game. The majority of these were in central London and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium. Officers continue to engage with crowds. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 18, 2021

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.

The Metropolitan Police said 18 males had been arrested as part of the overall policing operation.

The arrests included for racial aggravation, drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault on a police officer.

Police gather as Scotland fans celebrate in Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)

A spokesman for the force told the PA news agency: “As a result of the policing operation today in relation to the football, 18 people have been arrested so far by officers. All of those arrested were male.

“Arrests were mainly in central London and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium.