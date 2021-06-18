Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus – Tue May 25, 2021

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 258 (82%) have seen a rise in rates, 53 (17%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 804 new cases in the seven days to June 14 – the equivalent of 537.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 667.4 in the seven days to June 7.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 368.9 to 455.3, with 369 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest, up from 386.0 to 418.8, with 255 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

North Tyneside (up from 78.4 to 190.9)

Liverpool (68.9 to 159.6)

County Durham (39.6 to 128.8)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly (12.2 to 99.5)

Hyndburn (368.9 to 455.3)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 7.