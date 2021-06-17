BTP officers drove away for a two-hour lunch break, inquiry heard

Manchester terror attack anniversary

British Transport Police officers could have been patrolling as suicide bomber Salman Abedi approached Manchester Arena, but instead two drove away for a kebab on a two-hour lunch break, the public inquiry into the attack heard.

A report by Sir John Saunders, chairman of the inquiry, into security arrangements at the venue, concluded there were “significant failures” by all of the five BTP officers on duty at the Arena venue that night.

But the force was also criticised as an organisation for failing to instil in their officers the “necessary alertness” while on duty.

The five on duty had been instructed by their sergeant to ensure at least one was present in the City Room when the concert ended.

But they failed to follow orders.

If a BTP officer had been present, Abedi may have been challenged after a member of the public, Christopher Wild, reported his concerns to Showsec stewards about half an hour before the explosion.

In the lead up to the attack, at 10.31pm on May 22, 2017, the practice was that once shows at the Arena began, officers generally “put their feet up” until the show was over and the crowd emerged, the inquiry has heard.

At 7.27pm Police Constable Jessica Bullough and a PCSO colleague drove five miles from Victoria Station to south Manchester, to get a kebab, and was off duty for two hours and nine minutes.

BTP officers “took breaks substantially and unjustifiably in excess of what they were permitted to”, Sir John’s report said.

It meant that when Abedi made his “final approach” to the City Room, dressed all in black and walking almost bent double, carrying his heavy rucksack bomb, no officers were patrolling the area around the Arena.

The same officers were praised for their response after the blast – running into the City Room foyer to help those injured.

Though all five BTP officers on duty at the Arena failed in their performance, there was also a lack of clear leadership and supervision by the force, the report concluded.

Responding, BTP Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said in a statement: “I would like to reassure everyone that British Transport Police, as you would expect, has been reviewing procedures, operational planning and training since this dreadful attack took place in 2017.