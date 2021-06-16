Inflation soars past Bank of England target to 2.1% in May

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.1% in the 12 months to May 2021.

This was up from 1.6% in the 12 months to April 2021 https://t.co/XKP0D8Gkzn pic.twitter.com/eMJ8jj7jyg

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 16, 2021