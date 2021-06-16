Father who killed seven-week-old son jailed for 12 years

High Court in Glasgow

A father who killed his seven-week-old son has been jailed for 12 years.

Brian Penn was convicted following a trial of inflicting blunt force trauma on Kaleb Penn’s head and body by unknown means and compressing his body on November 1, 2017 at a property in Ayr.

The baby was left so severely injured that he died two days later at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Penn, a former soldier, was also found guilty of assaulting Kaleb to his severe injury and to the danger of his life on various occasions between October 13 and 31 that year at a property in Ayr and elsewhere.

The 30-year-old had lodged a defence of incrimination blaming the child’s mother for the death.

Lord Weir sentenced Penn to 12 years behind bars when he was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, appearing by video link from prison.

He said: “When Kaleb was born on 11 September 2017 he could have expected without realising it the loving parental care and nurture so important for helpless infants.”

He said that Kaleb instead received the “very antithesis” of the care expected and “his life was instead cut short at seven weeks”.