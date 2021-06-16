Care home staff with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, by local authority

Vaccine administered

Here is a list showing the proportion of eligible staff in older adult care homes in local authority areas of England who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The figures have been published by NHS England and cover vaccinations up to June 6.

Staff are eligible to receive the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

Older adult care homes are defined as homes serving people aged 65 and over, based on data held by the Care Quality Commission.

Of the 10,798 care homes in England covered by the data, 10,670 (99%) reported figures for first-dose vaccinations up to June 6.

Staff refers to those directly employed by the care home provider plus agency workers.

The total eligible to receive the vaccine includes staff who have not received a vaccination for a valid medical reason.

The list is ranked by the proportion of eligible staff to have received a first dose in each local authority area, starting with the highest.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of staff eligible to receive a vaccine due to not having had Covid-19 in the last 28 days; the number of eligible staff reported to be vaccinated with at least one dose; the proportion of eligible staff reported to be vaccinated with at least one dose.