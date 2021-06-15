Two people arrested in connection with suspicious package left in Edinburgh park

Edinburgh city centre

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package left in a park in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland were called to a report of a suspicious object at a shelter in Princes Street Gardens on Thursday, January 11 2018.

Examination by investigators found it had the potential to harm people and property nearby.

Police Scotland said that a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the package.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism, said: “Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out extensive inquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies.”

Police said there is no risk to the wider community.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Police Scotland’s Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “Inquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing and I want to re-assure the public that the activity in Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led.